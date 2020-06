HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - John Meredith is running for Huntsville City Council in district five. The son of the well-known civil rights figure James Meredith, is running against Will Culver in west Huntsville.

“As District 5 continues to grow, it has become painfully obvious to residents that we need an upgrade to our current city council representation," said Meredith in a written statement announcing his candidacy.