Teen killed in New Market wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a 16-year-old Saturday, according to officials.

The wreck happened at 10:55 a.m. on May 2nd. Authorities say a 2016 Lexus RX350 struck a 1989 Jeep at the intersection of Butler Road and Joe Quick Road in the New Market community just 8 miles north of Huntsville.

They say the Jeep overturned, ejecting the 16-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger. Both the driver and the passenger were injured and taken to the hospital.

The report says the driver died at the hospital from his injuries.

The condition of the passenger was not released.

ALEA Troopers are investigating.