One of two teens charged in the shooting death of 20-year-old Montrell Wilson is set for a hearing in March, according to court records.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One of two teens charged in the shooting death of 20-year-old Montrell Wilson is set for a hearing in March, according to court records.

Darieon Nelson was 19 at the time of the January 2022 incident. A 17-year-old was also arrested and charged in connection to Wilson’s death. Nelson was charged with felony murder, while the unnamed teen was charged with capital murder and first-degree assault.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were called to the 2400-block of Tuxedo Drive on January 13, 2022, where Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene and a 31-year-old man was critically injured.

Nelson was recently indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury, and a jury trial was initially set for March. However, court records show he is now applying for youthful offender status, given his age at the time of Wilson’s murder.

In the indictment, the grand jury charged Nelson with attempting to distribute a controlled substance crime, and during the course of that crime is accused of shooting and killing Wilson.

Madison County Circuit Judge Claude Hundley is set to hear Nelson’s youthful offender case on March 31, 2023.