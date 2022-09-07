HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An 18-year-old was charged with murder after a shooting late Friday night on Pratt Avenue.

Huntsville Police officers were called to a ‘shots-fired’ call around 11:20 p.m. in the Five Points neighborhood and when officers got to the scene, they found another 18-year-old, Jaylen Hill was shot.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

HPD Investigators arrested and charged Jerry Tate Ingram, 18, with murder in connection to Hill’s death. They believe Ingram and Hill were visiting a friend when the incident occurred.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials told News 19 that at this time, no motive has been determined.

Ingram was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $60,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.