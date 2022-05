HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) will be headlining a campaign event for Mo Brooks in Huntsville on Monday.

The “Get Out the Vote” event will be held as an endorsement of Congressman Mo Brooks. Both politicians will be speaking and answering any questions voters may have.

The event will take place on Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. in the ballroom of the Four Points by Sheraton hotel located at 1000 Glenn Hearn Boulevard in Huntsville.