HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Redstone Arsenal Officials announced Thursday that employees will be returning to work on the Arsenal on Tuesday, May 26th.

This announcement came during the Team Redstone weekly Townhall. According to officials, gates 1, 7, 8, and 9 will be opened.

The Arsenal says the process will be slow as they continue to monitor the ongoing pandemic.

They say there is a plan in place and they have the means to test on base at Fox Army Medical center.