Team of Alabama A&M students wins big at national competition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Five Alabama A&M students woke up Tuesday morning feeling excited and relieved after winning the 2020 ‘Moguls in the Making’ competition.

Winners of the national business-pitch each walked away with $10,000 in scholarship to their school and a 12-week, an all-expense-paid internship with one of the competition’s sponsors, Ally Financial Inc.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund and rapper Big Sean teamed up with Ally Financial to host the two-day competition, and according to A&M junior Chaz Holder, it was an incredible moment to see the team’s hard work pay off.

“It was very long nights, but it definitely came together in the end and I was really glad with the result we were able to produce, being able to get a good plan that Ally really seemed to like and enjoy and think that they could bring to fruition so we were really thankful to do that and bring home the win for it,” Holder said.

Holder is in the Honors College, and says he’s relieved to know he is covered for the rest of the school year and is excited to start his internship.