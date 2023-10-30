HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you haven’t bought all your treats for Halloween just yet, you might want to pick up more than candy this year.

With one in 13 children facing food allergies – a holiday known for different kinds of candies can leave some kids feeling left out. The Teal Pumpkin Project is one initiative meant to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for kids with food allergies.

During the holiday, a teal pumpkin can be placed outside the home or doorstep to indicate you have non-food treats available for trick-or-treaters.

Huntsville mom Rebecca Hitt says her son was diagnosed with food allergies this year. This will be their first Halloween taking extra precautions with the treats they bring home.

“Luckily for us, we found out about the Teal pumpkin project,” said Hitt. “You just hate to think about any little kid being left out of something so essential as trick-or-treating. It’s something that we kind of take for granted that that’s something we can do.”

Allergists say some of the most common food allergies are peanuts, tree nuts, milk, soy and eggs, which are common ingredients in candies distributed during Halloween.

Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner Alex Pugh says there are alternative treats to hand out.

“You know some items that you can hand out instead of those Halloween candies would be bubbles, stickers, glow sticks, bouncy balls and just non-food items so that children can feel like they’re getting a really good experience Halloween just like all the other kids,” Pugh says.

Teal Pumpkin packages can be found in local pharmacies like CVS or ordered online from retail stores like Walmart and Amazon.