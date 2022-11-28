HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Katherine Joseph is receiving an out-of-this-world memorial celebration on November 30th as her family turns her dream to visit outer space into a reality.

On November 30, Joseph’s cremated remains and 112 fellow passengers will blast off aboard the “Aurora” Spacecraft out of New Mexico’s Spaceport of America.

“The funeral director mentioned a new program that they had, and it was about a memorial space flight,” said Joseph’s son TJ. “As soon as I heard about it, I knew exactly that I was going to have to do that.”

Joseph was a teacher and lifelong lover of space exploration. Her coupled enthusiasm for the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and space exploration made the memorial space flight the perfect way to celebrate her life.

“She would be super excited,” said TJ.

The memorial space flight is presented by Celestis Inc. This mission will be the ninth collaboration between Celestis and Up Aerospace, which will launch a SpaceLoft XL rocket carrying the Celestis cremation memorials.

Corporation President Colby Youngblood calls it a “compelling and emotional” experience.

“When that rocket takes off, and you the cheering, the high-fives, and then there’s the tears. There’s usually no dry eyes when that rocket is lifting into space.”

Ms. Joseph was a gifted education teacher for Morgan County Schools from 1979 until her retirement in 2004. She was known for encouraging students to reach beyond the stars while using fun and interactive ways to teach.