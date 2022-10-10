HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An explosion woke up several residents of the Moores Mill community overnight after officials say a tank cylinder had built-up pressure.

Dan Wilkerson with Huntsville Fire & Rescue says that the explosion happened at the Hanwha Cimarron business on Moores Mill Road just before 1 a.m.

According to Wilkerson, the company was conducting a test on a high-pressure tank cylinder when it failed, causing the explosion.

Wilkerson says there weren’t any injuries to report.

Fire officials said there was no threat of hazardous material to the area.