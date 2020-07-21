Tangled String Studios closing music venue through 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A popular music venue will be closed through 2021.

Tuesday morning, Tangled String Studios announced it would be expanding its custom Danny Davis guitar business, which will infringe on the venue space.

Tangled String also announced half the venue space will be made availalbe for rent for small meetings, as long as proper safety and health precautions can be met.

Tangled String said it will miss all the musicians during the closure.

“We understand the devastating impact this has had on our beloved musicians. Their contribution to our community is immeasurable, and we will sorely miss them. Hopefully, we will all be able to reunite sometime in the future for another fabulous Tangled String Studios concert. Until then, we thank you for your past patronage. You will be missed. Stay safe and healthy!” Susan Davis and All of the Tangled String Family