HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Tanger Outlets, a national shopping outlet, has acquired the Bridge Street Town Center.

The company announced Thursday that the Huntsville shopping center will become its 39th property across the United States and expects the center to provide the company with major growth.

“We continue to leverage the strength of our retail operating, leasing and marketing platforms to create value, both in the outlet channel and through selective investments in other complementary open-air retail destinations,” said Stephen Yalof, President and CEO of Tanger. “The addition of Bridge Street Town Centre is a natural extension of our capabilities and consistent with our long-term strategy of investing in dominant open-air retail centers in markets which benefit from outsized residential and tourism growth.”

Tanger purchased Bridge Street for $193.5 million and reports they expect the center to deliver a first-year return in the mid-eight percent range.

The move comes after the grand opening of Tanger Nashville in October and the purchase of outlets in Asheville, North Carolina, in early November.

Bridge Street Town Centre will remain the name of the shopping center despite the purchase.