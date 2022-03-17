HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Von Braun Center is transforming into a scene from the Mesozoic Era for the weekend as part of the Dino & Dragon Stroll.

Visitors to the VBC on March 19 and 20 will have to the opportunity to take a walk up close and personal next to life-like and life-size dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods along with fantastical dragons.

Guests can get up close to a T-Rex, Velociraptor, Stegasaurus and baby dinos that move, roar and make other life-like movements.

The Dino & Dragon Stroll will be an interactive event with storytime and various hands-on crafts, there is also the ability to purchase rides on dinosaur scooters, bounce house inflatables, T-Rex ATVs and the experience of climbing on a dinosaur to feel what it would be like to ride one.

The Food Bank of North Alabama will also benefit from the events stop in Huntsville. As part of the “Stomp Out Hunger” initiative guests are encouraged to bring donation items to help those in the community who face hunger and food insecurities.

The Stroll will also have a sensory-friendly session starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday with modified sound and light adjustments designed to be less stimulating and overwhelming for those with sensory sensitivities.

Timed tickets are available with entry every half hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

More information can be found and tickets purchased on the Dino and Dragon Stoll website.