Take a step back in time at Stovehouse’s newest milkshake bar opening this spring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s a trip back in time.

Oscar Moon’s, the newest addition to Stovehouse, will open later this spring.

Oscar Moon’s will occupy the space used by The Company Store, a temporary shop that was built until all campus restaurants were up and running.

In addition to Stovehouse merchandise, classic candies, and craft sodas, Oscar Moon’s will be selling milkshakes.

And these milkshakes won’t be made in advance by a machine – staff start with Blue Bell ice cream made in Alabama and add a variety of ingredients, creating hand-spun milkshakes, novelties, malts, and floats to be enjoyed at the bar or anywhere around Stovehouse.

In keeping with its throwback theme and the ongoing adaptive reuse project, the milkshake bar incorporated several elements from the original Martin Stove building, dating back to 1929, creating an authentic, but updated, small-town soda fountain (complete with a turquoise counter, cushy yellow bar stools, and Chuck Berry on the radio).

If you can’t wait for the milkshake bar to open its doors, you can get a sneak peek of the menu and learn about who Oscar Moon was here.