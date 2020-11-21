Take 2: Skating at the Park officially opens Saturday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Let’s try this again…

The Huntsville Museum of Art announced Saturday morning the ice rink will open at 5 p.m.

Today’s the day! The rink will open at 5PM. Bring your mask and get ready to hit the ice! ⛸❄️ pic.twitter.com/KlVcnsxocp — Huntsville Museum of Art (@HSVmuseumArt) November 21, 2020

The rink was supposed to open Friday, but the ice melted before event organizers could officially open.

To stay in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required on the ice and in the park’s boundaries.

Guests are asked to socially distance and rink capacity will be limited to 125 skaters, with rails disinfected every 90 minutes.

Admission for this year is:

$15 for ages 10+

$10 for ages 9 and under

$13 per person for groups of 10 or more

$5 for scooter rental

If you bring your own skates, there is a $5 discount.

The rink, located behind the Museum of Art in Big Spring Park will be open 7 days a week, including holidays.

Hours are:

4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

4-10 p.m. Friday

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday

noon-8 p.m. Sunday

Hours are subject to change, so be sure to follow Skating in the Park on Facebook for updates.