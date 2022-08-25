HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One of the biggest names in comedy today is making his way to the Rocket City this weekend – and tickets are still available!

Comedian and actor T.J. Miller will be performing at Huntsville’s Stand Up Live on South Memorial Parkway, on Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27.

Miller has been a familiar face in several recognizable movies, like Marvel’s Deadpool series (one of the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time).

According to Miller’s bio, he’s driven by the mission statement that life is “fundamentally tragic and the best thing he can do is provide an ephemeral escapism from that tragedy by doing comedy,” with his act being described as a “one man philosophy circus.”

The comic has also starred in 25 major studio films, including Cloverfield, Rock of Ages and Transformers 4, to name a few.

With multiple hour-long comedy specials like “No Real Reason” and “Meticulously Ridiculous”, Miller is no stranger to the stage. He’s also rounded out his career by producing two music albums with 41 tracks.

Tickets for all showtimes are still available (at the time this article was written) and cost $35 each, with a two-item minimum per ticket. Anyone planning to attend must also be over the age of 19.

Miller will perform at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on August 26, and 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on August 27.

For complete show and ticket information, you can visit the venue’s website here.