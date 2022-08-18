HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist TIP “T.I.” Harris will visit the Rocket City this weekend as he makes his debut at Stand Up Live.

The artist and actor is scheduled to perform at the venue on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20. According to the website, tickets are still available but limited.

T.I. has sold over 10 million albums in the United States alone and is still an influential figure on the music and entertainment scene. He also founded “Grand Hustle Records, and”owns two clothing lines, Akoo and Hustle Gang.

He is also an actor and producer who will reprise his role in the Marvel sequel “Ant Man & The Wasp” this July.

General Admission tickets are $35. The majority of the VIP tickets are already sold out, but some of the VIP + Meet & Greet tickets cost $135.

There is a two-item minimum per ticket and you must be 19 years old to attend.

For more information on the event or to purchase a ticket, you can visit Stand Up Live’s website here.