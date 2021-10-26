System switchover to limit Friday services at Madison County Probate Court

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – While open for emergencies, mental health issues, and other critical matters, some services will be suspended on Friday, October 29 at the Madison County Probate Court.

A transition to new recording and case management software will limit the following:

Passport applications will not be accepted

Document recording will be suspended and court cases will not be processed

Marraiage affidavits and notary applications will not be processed; those who need to file for either should do so before Friday

During the transition, the Probate Court will continue to interact with law enforcement, hospitals, local attorneys, and local legal professionals to address critical needs.

The Probate Court will fully reopen on Monday, November 1.