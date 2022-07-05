HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two annual fundraisers are returning to in-person events this summer, all to help sick and premature babies at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.

Huntsville Hospital says each year more than 1,100 babies need specialized care from the region’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). After two years of virtual events, the 17th annual Swim for Melissa and Miracle Bash will once again be in-person.

Swim for Melissa will be Saturday, July 30 at the Hampton Cove Pool. Between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. children ages, four to 14 can partake in a day of family fun. Teams of eight swim as many laps as they can during a five-minute period.

Miracle Bash on Friday, August 5 will be a great night out at Stovehouse from 5:30-9 p.m. with a buffet dinner, cocktails, games and a silent auction.

“For 17 years, countless sponsors and guests have helped our family raise money to provide almost every piece of lifesaving equipment in our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit,” said Amy George, co-founder of the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund at Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

The funds raised during the two events will go towards:

a new ventilator,

a high-tech neonatal ventilator to help the most critically ill babies,

a high-flow nasal cannula that supplies humidified and heated oxygen,

Beads of Courage and bereavement necklaces,

specialized recliners so parents are comfortable by the bedside,

other critical respiratory equipment.

George said, “It means the world to us that members of our community open their hearts to help us honor Melissa’s life while ensuring that other NICU babies have access to the equipment and care they need. We hope to see you later this summer as we try to raise enough to meet the unit’s current priority needs.”

Since 2005 the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial fund has provided more than $4.2 million to purchase equipment for the NICU at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children and to help support families that need those services.

Miracle Bash tickets are $85 and can be purchased here. To donate or register a child for the 2022 Swim for Melissa visit the event’s website.