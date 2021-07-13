Sweet home Alabama: Huntsville ranked #3 in the country of ‘Best Places to Live’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – U.S. News & World Report made a list of 150 cities in America, and slated the Rocket City as the third best place to live in the country.

The report analyzed the most populous metro areas of the country, analyzing them based on good value, how desirable they were to live in, having a strong job market, and their quality of life.

Huntsville was beat out for first place by Boulder, Colorado, and Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina.

The article highlights (of course) the city’s long history with NASA, as well as their part played in sending astronauts to the moon.

They cite Huntsville residents as “proud of being a nerdy bunch”, stating that the metro area has the most educated population in the state, with a large portion employed in engineering thanks to the presence of NASA and the U.S. Army’s Redstone Arsenal.

They also list it as #78 in “Best Places to Retire”, #18 in “Safest Places to Live”, and taking the number one spots for “Best Places to Live in Alabama”, and “Cheapest Places to Live”.

The full report, as well as information on how they rank, can be found here.