MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities reportedly served a narcotics-related search warrant in Meridianville Friday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the search with News 19.

Deputies were reportedly at a residence near Sanderson Road, with the SWAT team assisting with the drug-related warrant.

News 19 crews on the scene said several people could be seen in handcuffs, adding that neighbors mentioned the windows of the house were broken.

During the search, authorities asked drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.