SUV crashes into creek bank under Drake Avenue Saturday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - An SUV went over a bridge and into the creek under Drake Avenue Saturday morning.

Huntsville Police were called to the wreck on Drake just west of Leeman Ferry Road around 9:30 a.m.

Officials with Huntsville Fire and Rescue have confirmed one man was in the vehicle and climbed up the bank after the crash. He has been transported by HEMSI to the hospital. @whnt — Lauren Harksen (@LaurenHarksen) February 1, 2020

One person was in the SUV, but Huntsville Fire and Rescue said they were able to get out and climb back up the bank. HEMSI transported them to the hospital.

HAZMAT crews responded as well and were working to clean up fuel and oil leaking into the creek.

Officials have told me that fuel and oil fluids have leaked from the vehicle into the creek. Hazmat team is placing booms in the area to control the leak. @whnt — Lauren Harksen (@LaurenHarksen) February 1, 2020

The crash broke a power pole and energized lines were taken down in the area.

Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville Fire and Rescue are on scene. HFR told me they arrived around 9:30am. @whnt pic.twitter.com/5jsQ6YTYLJ — Lauren Harksen (@LaurenHarksen) February 1, 2020

Huntsville Utilities arrived around 10:15 a.m. to fix the power lines.