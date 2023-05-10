HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a suspect has been charged after a police chase and a wreck Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department said Jevon Tarik Wynter, 26, is facing charges for running from police and a wreck at the intersection of Sparkman Drive and Jordan Lane.

Those charges include leaving the scene of an accident with injury, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

HPD said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Sparkman Drive and Rutledge Drive. When the vehicle didn’t stop, the officer started to pursue the vehicle but later stopped chasing them due to the “offender’s reckless driving.”

Shortly after the “chase” ended, the suspect wrecked with two vehicles at the intersection of Sparkman Drive and Jordan Lane.

Don Webster with HEMSI said four people were transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services, one in serious condition and three in stable, non-life threatening condition.

The intersection was closed for over 12 hours as utility crews tried to repair downed power lines, which caused power outages in the area for about an hour.

Along with his new charges, Wynter had warrants out for his arrest prior to yesterday’s incidents, the spokesperson said. Those warrants included obstructing justice using a false identity and attempting to elude a police officer, plus six misdemeanor traffic warrants.

Those warrants were served when Wynter was booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday night.