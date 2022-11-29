HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An attempted murder warrant has been issued for the man Huntsville Police say shot another man on Sunday at the Walmart on Sparkman Drive.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) identified a suspect on Tuesday, but they are still working to locate him.

HPD is searching for 43-year-old Randy Lamar Lewis.

Photo: Huntsville Police Department

The shooting took place Sunday afternoon in Walmart’s parking lot when officers believe the suspect and a male victim got into a verbal argument which led to the shots being fired.

HPD says the victim, who was taken to the hospital for his injuries, is still in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the case or Lewis’s location is asked to contact HPD at 256-722-7100.