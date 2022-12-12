One man was arrested after authorities said he bit one officer on the arm and scratched the arm of another officer.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), 35-year-old Montiose Megauil Birdsong was taken into custody in the area of Kenwood Drive and Mastin Lake Road.

Officers had been called to the area to check on Birdsong, said HPD’s Sgt. Rosalind White.

As officers tried to take Birdsong into custody, White said he bit one officer and scratched another officer on the arm. Both officers sustained minor injuries, were checked on scene and are expected to recover quickly.

Birdsong was taken to the Madison County Jail where he was charged with second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest.