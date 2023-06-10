HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) and the City of Huntsville have kicked off their #SummerSlowDown campaign, aimed at underscoring the dangers of speeding.

The campaign runs through the summer, as officers in Huntsville and other area agencies try to enforce speed limits throughout the county.

HPD says that driving at a safe speed not only lowers your risk of a crash, but it lowers the likelihood of serious injury or death if a crash does occur.

“We’ve noticed that during the summertime, our DUIs increase drastically. As a part of the fatalities, speed also is a part of those factors. People don’t think that speeding is bad. Well, I’m here to tell you, once again, speed kills,” said Sergeant Antonio Shorter.

According to HPD, there was a total of 33 fatal wrecks in 2022 and there have been 11 so far in 2023.

“In 2022, and so far in 2023, speed was a primary contributing circumstance to more than one-third of the fatal wrecks that happened throughout the City,” Police Chief Kirk Giles said. “We want to educate people on the dangers to hopefully make them think twice about speeding the next time they’re on the road.”

Throughout the summer, HPD will provide helpful tips and information on slowing down and improving focus on the road.