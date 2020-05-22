Summer music series kicks off at Campus No. 805 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Campus No. 805 is starting off summer with two weekends of full music as they welcome everyone back to the entertainment venue.

The Summer Sessions will be at various outdoor patios at Campus No. 805. So far, musicians have been scheduled for the weekends of May 22nd and 23rd as well as May 29th and 30th.

Summer Sessions line up –

Friday, May 22

6-8 pm: Hops N Guac – Ingrid Marie

Student Union – Aaron Bradley

7-9 pm: Straight to Ale/Offbeat Coffee – Ally Free

Saturday, May 23

6-8 pm: Hops N Guac – Winslow Davis

Student Union – James Irvin

7-9 pm: Straight to Ale/Offbeat Coffee – Donnie Cox & Kim Coffey

Friday, May 29

6-8 pm: Hops N Guac – Jim Beck Sax & Keys that Please

Student Union – John Onder

7-9 pm: Straight to Ale/Offbeat Coffee – Remy Neal

Saturday, May 30

6-8 pm: Hops N Guac – Charles & Tanya Harris

Student Union – Josh Allison

7-9 pm: Straight to Ale/Offbeat Coffee – DJ Atwist & DizzyD

The Campus partnered with Purple 19 to book local acts.