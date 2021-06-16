Summer Concerts series at Three Caves to support conservation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Land Trust of North Alabama is partnering with MidCity District to bring the first concert series of 2021 to Three Caves.

The first of the three shows is set for Saturday, June 19th, featuring sister songwriter duo Larkin Poe with Little and the Giants. Opening acts begin at 7 p.m., with headliners starting at 8:30 p.m. A complete list of dates and artists can be found here.

Three Caves is located in the Monte Sano Nature Preserve. It has been used as a concert venue in the past, providing a pretty unique concert experience. The last time a concert was hosted there was August of 2019.

Parking is not available on location, however a free shuttle will offer free transportation to and from the concert site.

Proceeds from the concerts will benefit the Land Trust of North Alabama.