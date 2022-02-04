HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville school was placed on lockdown Friday after two students were found to have BB guns near the campus.

Huntsville Junior High School was placed under lockdown at 2:35 p.m. on Friday, February 4.

“Upon learning of the potential threat in the area, we immediately placed the campus under a lockdown and worked in conjunction with the HCS Security Department and local law enforcement to address the incident,” a spokesperson for the school system said.

The spokesperson said the students involved will face disciplinary action, both from the school’s Behavioral Learning Guide (BLG) and possibly law enforcement authorities.

“We ask families to speak with their children about the importance of ‘see something, say something’,” the statement continued. “If anyone witnesses any suspicious or unusual activity while at school, please immediately inform a teacher or school administrator so we can investigate the claim and address any items of concern.”

Following the lockdown, the campus remained under a secure perimeter. The school is now operating under normal conditions.