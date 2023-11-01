HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A 6th-grade student at Whitesburg Middle School was found with weapons in the school cafeteria before class began on Wednesday, according to officials from Huntsville City Schools (HCS).

A spokesperson with HCS said that their team immediately confiscated the weapons and addressed the situation. A school resource officer quickly removed the student from campus.

They added that everything is under control and the school day was conducted as usual.

“Bringing weapons to school is a serious offense, and the student involved will face disciplinary action in accordance with the Behavioral Learning Guide,” the statement said.

The school system urges parents to make sure any weapons in the home are inaccessible to students, as well as checking their backpacks. Additionally, they ask that parents please speak to their students about the importance of the “see something, say something” policy.