MONROVIA, Ala. (WHNT) – The winds from Wednesday night’s storm system knocked down the steeple at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Monrovia.

Pastor Kevin Moore says that they were having Wednesday service when the steeple came down. He told News 19 that nobody was hurt.

He said the sound of the steeple falling sounded more like a loud clap of thunder than a piece of the church coming down.

“I think there was just shock and awe. We’re wondering how this happened. Of course the storm and the high winds and the rain, but obviously what a shock. You don’t expect anything on the roof coming off the roof.”

Steeple falls at Mount Zion Baptist Church (photo: WHNT). Steeple falls at Mount Zion Baptist Church (photo: WHNT). Steeple falls at Mount Zion Baptist Church (photo: WHNT).

In addition to the damage to the church, Huntsville Utilities reported several outages throughout the course of the storm.