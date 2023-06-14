NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — Congressman Dale W. Strong will host Military Service and Academy Day on June 24 at Sparkman High School for students in the surrounding area.

‘Strong Academy Day’ aims to teach and encourage students who wish to learn more about attending one of the United States military academies after high school.

“The desire of young men and women to willingly serve in our nation’s Armed Forces embodies the very essence of American greatness. It is my honor to nominate incredible student leaders across North Alabama to attend our prestigious U.S. service academies. I want to ensure each student interested in defending our great nation in uniform is aware of the many avenues to military service,” said Strong.

Academy Day will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sparkman High School Gymnasium and will include representatives from:

West Point

Naval Academy

Air Force Academy

Coast Guard Academy

Marine Merchant Academy

Representatives from various ROTC Programs from across the state of Alabama will also be in attendance.

To attend an Academy, a student must meet certain eligibility requirements to receive a nomination with more information about the nomination process being provided at the event.

To RSVP for the event, you can visit Dale Strong’s website here.