Stovehouse to host Christmas concert at new event venue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new entertainment venue in Huntsville is bringing a new Christmas concert to town this year.

Stovehouse will host its inaugural Spirited Christmas concert this Thursday night, holding two separate shows at 6:00 and 8:00.

Slated to be 21-and-up night of live music, dancing and signature cocktails, the event promises to be filled with fun for everyone.

Stovehouse is no stranger to concerts, even hosting a holiday event with live music last year, but it was outdoors.

This year is going to be a little bit warmer, as organizers say the event is actually taking place in their brand new event venue, The Electric Belle.

“We definitely wanted to have an annual event here at Stovehouse, a really amazing Christmas event that is different than elsewhere in Huntsville. We also did want to show off this space, show what this space can do,” Director of Communications David Sikes said. “We’re going to have a full band, a horn section, a choir. It’s going to be an incredible music event.”

Tickets are $12 if you buy ahead of time, and $15 at the door. For more ticket information, click here.