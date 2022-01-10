Stores preparing for Alabama National Championship win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Crimson Tide is taking on the Georgia Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. Monday and stores across the region are preparing for an Alabama win.

Academy Sports + Outdoors plans to open its Huntsville location immediately following the game if Alabama wins. Academy has boxes and boxes of t-shirts, hats, and other National Championship gear in sealed boxes, ready to unload.

Senior Regional Marketing Specialist, Rick Burleson said it’s a great opportunity for fans to get their hands on National Championship merch right away. He added the store is following all CDC COVID-19 protocols and may limit the number of guests in the store at a time, to ensure everyone can get around safely.

Academy will plan to stay open until the last customer is served or all the merchandise sells out. The Huntsville store is located at 2900 Memorial Parkway S.W., Huntsville, AL 35801. On Tuesday, it will re-open during its normal hours of 9:00 a.m. National Championship gear will also be available online following the game.

Dick’s Sporting Goods also has Crimson Tide championship gear on deck. It will extend store hours for both Huntsville locations also pending an Alabama win over Georgia.

Dick’s is encouraging people to buy online, and pick it up in-store or via curbside pick up. These services will be available for two hours after the game.

If the Crimson Tide wins, Dick’s Sporting Goods will also open its Huntsville locations early on Tuesday, at 7:00 a.m.

The two Huntsville Dick’s Sporting Goods locations are:

6890-A Governor’s Drive West Huntsville, AL 35806

2718 Carl T. Jones Drive Huntsville, AL 35802

Both Academy Sports + Outdoors and Dick’s Sporting Goods are offering similar services at locations in other major cities throughout the state.