HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For Still Serving Veterans, Giving Tuesday isn’t just a one day event.

Still Serving Veterans (SSV) is a nonprofit with a “mission to serve and honor Veterans and their families,” headquartered in Huntsville. Its ‘Giving Tuesday’ campaign runs through December 5, aiming to support veterans in need across North Alabama.

The nonprofit says it has helped over 2,000 Veterans this year secure a new job or VA benefits at no cost to them or their families.

SSV also says that its Veteran Resource Team, which focuses solely on North Alabama, has helped 67 Veterans with rent, utilities and food, equaling over $45,000. Over half these clients have also been supported by SSV through job counseling and/or VA disability claims.

In 2022, SSV said that its Giving Tuesday Campaign raised just over $8,000 for local Veterans in need. Our team hopes to surpass that number to help more Veterans like Melissa, who proudly served in the U.S. Army.

“As we express our gratitude this time of year for the blessings we enjoy, please help SSV assure that Veterans in crisis receive the support they need,” Rich Landolt, SSV CEO, said.

To donate to the campaign, you can click here.