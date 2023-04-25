HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Musician, singer, songwriter, legend, icon, great, pioneer, influential. All are words used to describe George Jones, but to many, he was just affectionately known as two words — “The Possum.”

A concert and taping of the television special “Still Playin’ Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones” at the Von Braun Center Propst Arena Tuesday night honors the legacy of Jones, who has been called ‘the greatest country singer of all time’.

Jones was born in Saratoga, Texas where he played on the streets of Beaumont for tips. He later served in the Marines before returning to Texas and recording for the Starday label in Houston. He went on to win many different awards and make several Billboard toppers.

His lasting imprint included songs such as “She Thinks I Still Care,” “Tender Years,” and “He Stopped Loving Her.” The concert is set to bring these and some of Jones’s other greatest hits to the stage.

Randy Travis, Brenda Lee and Paula Deen are set to make a special appearance Tuesday night. The artists performing at the tribute concert include:

Brad Paisley

Dierks Bentley

Jamey Johnson

Justin Moore

Lorrie Morgan

Mark Chesnutt

Michael Ray

Sam Moore

Tanya Tucker

Trace Adkins

Tracy Byrd

Tracy Lawrence

Travis Tritt Wynonna

Aaron Lewis

Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke

Dillon Carmichael

Gretchen Wilson

Joe Nichols

Sara Evans

Jelly Roll

Riley Green

Uncle Kracker

The Oak Ridge Boys

The Isaacs

Janie Fricke

“I am so thankful to the loyal fans of Country music. George’s music still lives on and I am so honored that so many of George’s fellow artists and friends have agreed to come celebrate him,” Nancy Jones said. “This special night would not be the same without so many people doing what they do best – from the producers of the show to the artists bringing their voices to the fans buying the tickets.”

Fundraising for HPD Officers Crumby & Morin

The concert isn’t just paying tribute to Jones’s legacy, it’s raising money for Huntsville Police Department Officers Garrett Crumby and Albert Morin. Crumby and Morin were both shot in the line of duty while responding to a ‘shots-fired’ call on March 28. Both officers were transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where Crumby later died from his injuries.

All the proceeds from signed guitars purchased through Concerts 4 A Cause and a pair of front-row tickets that were auctioned off on Friday will go to the officers.

The Nancy Jones VIP dinner, featuring appearances from Grand Ole Opry stars Randy Travis and Jeannie Pruett, as well as songwriter of “Choices” and “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair” Billy Yates, Tony Jackson and others, was held Monday.