HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Drake State Community & Technical College is hosting STEM boot camps later this month. The boot camps are for middle and high school aged students.

The topics offered include Machine Tools, Welding, and Engineering Design. In an interview with News 19, Mark Moore, Director of Public Relations at Drake, said the Engineering Design boot camp is already full.

You can still register for Machine Tools and Welding. Those offerings require students to be 15-years-old.

The boot camps are meant to encourage students to explore different career fields. Moore said they are really targeted toward under-represented students.

“It’s part of the MUREP Minority University Research and Education Project,” said Moore. “It’s about getting students who may otherwise get left behind to get involved in the STEM fields”.

Students can sign up for the boot camps here.