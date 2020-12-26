Steady Christmas traffic at local diners despite pandemic worries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Eating and shopping local has carried extra importance ever since the original coronavirus lockdowns.

That’s certainly not lost on north Alabama business owners nor their customers.

Some restaurants haven’t been so lucky. The doors at popular Asian cuisine Meteor Chinese Buffet have been shut since at least October.

Elsewhere, Christmas good eats have always been crucial to City Cafe Diner, even with less customers than usual.

“We were looking forward to this Christmas to carry us over into the new year,” City Cafe owner Costa Papaevangelou said. “January is always a flat month after any major holiday, so that extra cushion is not going to be there this year.”

Families choosing the diner for their Christmas meal say eating out and takeout is most convenient, even for pandemic times.

“Usually we have a family thing all together, but with the virus and everything, we have elderly members in our family and we don’t want to expose them to any possibilities,” customer Dylan Davis said. “So we just made the best decision for us and I mean, it worked out.”

“We agree with all the eating out,” customer Manny Acosta said. “We believe as long as they’re following guidelines, it’s safe to come out and enjoy a good meal.”