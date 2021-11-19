State to seek death penalty for man charged with killing Huntsville police officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Madison County prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the man charged with killing Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III, according to a motion filed Friday.

The motion, filed in Madison County Circuit Court, states several reasons for seeking the death penalty against LaJeromeny Brown, including that Brown was under a prison sentence and that the victim was a law enforcement officer.

Brown was indicted in September for the killing of Officer Clardy. Court documents show that Brown was indicted for capital murder, and remains in the Madison County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

As previously reported, Brown shot and killed Clardy during a drug bust operation on December 6, 2019.

Officials say Clardy was shot immediately after arriving at the operation on Levert Street. Clardy was hit outside his bulletproof vest, and taken to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Brown was captured by other officers after a short foot chase.

