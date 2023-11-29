HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Independent candidates have two weeks left to qualify for the Alabama House District 10 seat, which represents Madison and southern Madison County.

The seat is open due to the August arrest and resignation of former representative David Cole. Cole pleaded guilty to voting using a false address in the district and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Governor Kay Ivey had to call a special election to fill the seat. The general election will be held March 26. No primary is needed because only one Republican, Teddy Powell and one Democrat, Marilyn Lands, qualified to run for the seat. Major party candidate qualifying for the race ended Oct. 10.

But there is still a question about a third-party candidate’s entry into the race.

Libertarian Elijah Boyd has announced he will seek the seat as well, but he told News 19 there’s been some confusion as he and Libertarian Party leaders have tried to sort out whether he needs to gather signatures on the ballot, or if Libertarian Party candidates automatically qualify. Boyd said he’s struggled to get an answer from the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. News 19 also reached out to state elections officials today.

A spokeswoman for Secretary of State Wes Allen said independent candidate qualifying must be completed by Dec. 12. While the number of signatures needed varies by district, a District 10 candidate needs 444 signatures of registered voters who live in the district to qualify.

News 19 was also told the 444 signatures requirement reflects 3 percent of the votes cast in the district in the last governor’s race.

The District 10 race in 2022 was competitive, with Cole getting 52 percent of the vote and Lands finishing with 45 percent. Boyd got 3 percent, 503 votes, records show.