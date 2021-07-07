State of Alabama: Madison County receives clean bill of financial health

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The most recent financial audit boded well for the Madison County Commission.

Chairman Dale Strong announced Wednesday that the State of Alabama’s review for fiscal year 2019 showed no issues with either the county’s internal reporting controls or issues with financial statements.

No issues were reported with budgeting federal funding awarded to the county, either.

The results of the review were filed by the State Examiners of Public Accounts on May 28, 2021.

Part of the review also looks at the county’s compliance with applicable laws and regulations on funding sources, including major federal programs; the county passed with flying colors.

Strong credited diligence by County employees for the clean bill of financial health.

“The outstanding result from this audit clearly shows that the commission is very serious about how we manage the money entrusted to us by the taxpayers of Madison County. This also demonstrates the hard work and diligence in which our employees carry out their responsibilities in our financial operations.” Madison County Comission Chairman Dale Strong

The 2019 financials reported decreased spending and increased revenue for the county:

Revenues increased $32.87 million; governmental activities saw an increased revenue of $24.75 million, while business-type activities generated an additional $8.12 million

Operating expenses for government activities decreased $12.51 million; operating expenses for business-type activities decreased $760,000

General fund reserves increased $7.26 million; other governmental fund reserves increased $1.49 million

Government activities include public safety, highways and roads, and general administration; property taxes, state and federal grants finance most of these activities.

Business-type activities include fees charged to customers to cover certain services provided by the county, such as waste control, building inspection, and the water system.

Finance Director Carol Long says the county’s finances are subject to an audit and state review every year.