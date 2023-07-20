HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville mixed-use retail development center has welcomed a well-known chain, catty-corner from Trader Joe’s and directly across from The Camp.

The MidCity District now has a Starbucks, which opened on Wednesday with summer specials, including frozen refreshers. The 2,500-square-foot building with a drive-thru is up at the corner of MidCity Place and Commerce Street.

This opening comes months after it was announced the largest Starbucks location in Alabama would be built at the $40 million Autograph Collection by Marriott, on Monroe Street across from the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. That Starbucks is expected to be open in late 2023 or early 2024.

That location is set to be 2,800 square feet, beating out the location in the University of Alabama’s Student Center for the biggest in the state.

This is just another addition to the growing development on the corner of University Drive and Research Park Boulevard, built on the land formerly used for Madison Square Mall. The development is already home to Trader Joe’s, Wahlburgers, The Camp, the Orion Amphitheater and Topgolf, among other retail, dining and entertainment.

“Once complete, the development will include 350,000 square feet of retail, dining, and entertainment space; approximately 400,000 square feet of high-tech office space; 1,600 residential units; and approximately 650 hotel rooms,” MidCity’s website says.