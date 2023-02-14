HUNTSVILLE, AL. (WHNT) – One local job networking group is working to combat workforce layoffs by helping people get, and keep a job.

According to CBS News, the Federal Reserve forecasts the unemployment rate to rise to 4.4% next year, from 3.7% today — a number that implies an additional 1.2 million people losing their jobs. Some say they believe discrimination of age within the job-seeking world has them worried when trying to return to the workforce.

For those seeking jobs, St. Joseph the Worker Job Networking Club meets every Tuesday to help job seekers build confidence connect with employers and redo their resumes.

“Scared that they might think, ‘Well you’re a little bit older now. Will you fit in and be able to pick back up where you left off back all those years ago?’ But I will and I’m ready to hit the ground running, whatever it takes. Even if I have to work over and not get paid for it, it doesn’t matter. I really want to get a good job.” job seeker Natalie Hasting told News 19.

Some who have been coming to the club for years have seen results after applying the skills learned within the group.

One woman Michelle got a job as a government Badging and Credential Specialist. She says a skills tactic helped her secure the job.

“He has an acronym he calls BLUF, which stands for Bottom Line Up Front. Because they told you how they don’t look at your resume but only a few seconds. So if there’s something important that you want somebody to know, put that right up at the top. And that’s what I did, I put my Top Secret clearance right up at the top. I think that was the eye-catcher that helped me get in the position I am in now,” explained Michelle Rymer

St Joseph the Worker meets Tuesdays except for holidays from 12-2 p.m. If you’re looking to get started right now, they have resources on their website