St. John Paul II Catholic High Schools announces new football, basketball coaches

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two new high school coaches are coming to the Tennessee Valley.

St. John Paul II Catholic High School announced Saturday Robert Everett will lead the football team and Dylan Bunnell will lead the basketball team.

Robert Everett (Photo courtesy

St. John Paul II Catholic High School)

Everett joins the Falcons with 16 years of experience coaching football, starting as a head coach at the high school level in Virginia, moving onto Bridgewater College as a defensive coordinator, and as the tight ends coach for the Memphis Express of the AAF.

He has served as a coach advisor for several programs in the NCAA and NFL, and uses 21st century technology as part of his coaching, such as virtual reality and tackling techniques based on the latest concussion research.

Dr. Lanny Hollis, president, is thankful to have Everett on board.

“While disheartened as a community by the abrupt departure of our previous football coach the weekend before preseason workouts were to begin, God has blessed us with a new and dynamic opportunity. I am excited by the skills, credentials, and vision of Coach Everett, who has stepped up and will take over as JPII’s Interim Head Football Coach this season. Coach Everett is not only a national figure and consultant on football technique spanning high school, college, and professional football; a consultant in football e-gaming technology, and a highly lauded former high school calculus teacher, he literally wrote the book on contemporary defense technique, Coaching the 4-2-5 Defense (2018). I am confident that Coach Everett, his vision, and his coaching team will usher in a new epoch at JPII.”

Dylan Bunnell (Photo courtesy

St. John Paul II Catholic High School)

Dylan Bunnell will lead the Falcon Basketball team, succeeding longtime coach Stuart Allen, who is leaving after a decade.

Bunnell has been coaching at the high school and college level for 10 years, and comes to JPII from Brooks High School, where he helped lead the team to their first Final 4 appearance in over an decade.

Dr. Russell, headmaster says Bunnell is the perfect person to succeed Allen.

“Over the past decade, Coach Allen brought newfound success and stability to our varsity boys basketball program, so we wanted someone who could build on his and the program’s accomplishments. Coach Bunnell has the coaching background and skill set to do just that. His coaching experience at the high school and collegiate levels, as well as his servant-leader mindset, is a great fit for our school’s mission and athletic program.”