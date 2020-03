HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – St. John Paul II Catholic High School will begin online classes for all students Monday, March 16.

The online classes will last through at least April 13.

In addition to moving classes online, all school-related activities, which include field trips, the Diocesan art show, athletics, and retreats have been canceled or postponed immediately.

The school said students who participate in online instruction and submit assigned work will not be counted absent.