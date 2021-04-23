Spring Home + Garden Show at VBC South Hall April 23-25, 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – Over the last year, we’ve all spent a lot more time at home. That’s led to new interest in home improvement projects.

If you’re wondering where to start, the Spring Home + Garden Show offers everything for your home – inside and out.

This is the 33rd year for the event, presented by the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association. Billed as the premier event for building, remodeling and garden products in North Alabama, the show brings all the latest trends and technology from more than 100 companies to the South Hall of the Von Braun Center.

Products and services to be showcased include: landscaping and hardscapes, garden consulting and design, building and remodeling, cabinets, AV systems, appliances, grills, roofing, flooring, exterior cleaning, fencing, decorative concrete and curbing, closet systems and shelving, and granite countertops.

Show hours are Friday from 1:00pm-7:00pm, Saturday from 9:00am-7:00pm and Sunday from 11:00am-5:00pm.

Weekend passes are $10. Single day passes are $8. Children 16 and under are always free. There’s also a $1.00 senior discount. On Sunday, police officers, firefighters, military personnel (active and retired) and school employees will receive free admission with valid ID.

Throughout the weekend, there will also be information sessions and door prizes. In addition, Furget Me Not Animal Rescue will be on hand with adoptable cats and dogs.

For more information, visit www.HuntsvilleHomeShows.com