Spooky Space Spectacular returns to U.S. Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One annual Halloween event is still happening.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is once again hosting the annual Spooky Space Spectacular.

The center is encouraging the public to come dressed as their favorite space explorer or character for Halloween-themed activities, science experiments, and, of course, candy during the museum’s regular hours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

To ensure social distancing, the center is asking those coming to purchase timed tickets online.

Admission is free for members and children four years old and younger, $17 for ages 5-12, and $25 for everyone else.