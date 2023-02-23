HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Dozens of student-athletes from all over Madison County got to show off their bowling chops on Thursday in the Special Olympics of Madison County bowling tournament.

The tourney returned to Pin Palace Lanes in Huntsville after a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Teachers, parents, caregivers, and volunteers were on hand to help each athlete pick up that perfect spare!

Everyone bowled three games and received ribbons for their efforts.

Huntsville City Schools Special Education Director Elizabeth Long said she’s excited the organization was able to bring this event back for the students.

Some students used the tournament to qualify for the state event in Troy as well as the World Games.

Special Olympics of Madison County will hold its area track and field day at Milton Frank Stadium on April 4.