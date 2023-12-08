HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After the Huntsville Police Department’s 69th session Police Academy Graduation, a special ceremony was held outside the police department to honor Officer Garrett Crumby, who died in the line of duty earlier in the year.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke to members of the community to highlight the significance of Crumby’s sacrifice and all that law enforcement does to keep people safe.

“It is not lost on me that this morning I was welcoming 13 men and women into the profession and today we’re honoring one of our fallen heroes,” Marshall said.

Officer Crumby was shot and killed back on March 28, 2023.

Officers who served alongside him were present at the ceremony along with members of Crumby’s family.

Attorney General Marshall presented Huntsville’s Chief of Police with two items, paying tribute to Officer Crumby: The Praying Hands statue and a proclamation honoring Crumby’s life and sacrifice.

The attorney general said the statue is meant to symbolize brotherhood in the law enforcement community.

“It is a reminder to me of the brotherhood that exists within the law enforcement community, how they rally around others in times of grief and sorrow and once a member of the family you are always a part of the family,” Marshall said.