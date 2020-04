HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Sparkman Homes demolition project is on hold.

Once all the families move out of the public housing complex, the City of Huntsville would be given a certain amount of days to clear the land.

That land is roughly the size of 13 football fields, but the remaining dozen families who were living at Sparkman Homes already relocated to new homes.

The Huntsville Housing Authority says it isn’t rushing to make a decision on what will replace Sparkman Homes right now.